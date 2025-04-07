Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 163,427 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 757.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sprott were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SII. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sprott in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SII opened at $40.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

