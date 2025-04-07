Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 61,610 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,610 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Xperi were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

