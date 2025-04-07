Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,651,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GSK by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 14.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $36.49 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

