Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.76 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 51,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

