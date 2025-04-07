Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.84 Million in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of BRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.21%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

