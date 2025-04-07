Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 119,154 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,154 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,955,585.08. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

