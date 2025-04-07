Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 251,874 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,874 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn acquired 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 113,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,423.28. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelli Valade acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $49,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,094.78. This trade represents a 5.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,465 shares of company stock worth $104,457. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

