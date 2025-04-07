Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 72,110 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 450.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 544,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.28 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

