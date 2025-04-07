Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 78,401 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1,061.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Exponent worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exponent alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in Exponent by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $77.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.