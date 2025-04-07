Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 10,501 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $154.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.35 and a 1 year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

