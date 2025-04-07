Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 158,681 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.32. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $102.95 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 175.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

