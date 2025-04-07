Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 222,684 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of International Bancshares worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. KBC Group NV raised its position in International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

