Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 37,627 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Sapiens International worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

