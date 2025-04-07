Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $6.90 Million Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 473,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.89% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $543.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 1,593 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,506. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,369 shares of company stock worth $3,394,302. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

