Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 4th

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, Arista Networks, Snowflake, and Accenture are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, invest in, or utilize AI technologies to innovate their products, services, or operations. These stocks can belong to firms across a range of industries, from tech giants to startups, that are integrating machine learning, robotics, and data analytics to drive future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.72. 4,033,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.11. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. 31,165,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,154,685. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $105.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $38.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $735.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,114. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.19.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.79. 6,437,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,623,601. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $129.32 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.31. 9,519,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,927,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $9.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. 3,501,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.55. 1,551,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.90. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35.

