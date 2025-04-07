Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,477 ($44.82) and last traded at GBX 3,592 ($46.30), with a volume of 38747590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,789 ($48.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($87.65) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($90.23) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($88.17).

Ashtead Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30. The firm has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,682.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,305.37.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashtead Group plc will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

