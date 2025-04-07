Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells $3,992,310.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 444,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,190,968.31. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astera Labs Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $52.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

