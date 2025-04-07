Atome (LON:ATOM) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.98 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31.02 ($0.40). 90,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 80,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.68 ($0.38).
The stock has a market cap of £19.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.
ATOME PLC is the first green fertiliser production company listed on the UK market with large-scale production planned in Paraguay and Costa Rica, targeting the fast-growing global demand for green products.
