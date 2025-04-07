Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,158 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 742,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $98.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

