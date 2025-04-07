Bank Stocks To Research – April 4th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks and other financial institutions that trade on public stock exchanges. These stocks represent ownership in the institution, allowing investors to benefit from dividends and capital appreciation while also being subject to risks tied to economic cycles, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $18.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,547,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,394,320. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.59 and a 200-day moving average of $504.72. The company has a market cap of $274.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $15.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.65. 10,681,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $591.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.27.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,440,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,580,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 25,990,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded down $23.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $507.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,168. The firm has a market cap of $462.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.13. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

