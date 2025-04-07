BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TBBB opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

