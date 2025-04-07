Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Now – April 4th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, use, or invest in blockchain technology. These companies may build products that leverage decentralized systems or integrate distributed ledgers into their operations to improve efficiency, transparency, and security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $6.48 on Friday, reaching $130.75. 6,428,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,057,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,523,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,390,761. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,064,807. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 5.18.

