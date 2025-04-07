Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 859 ($11.07) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.15), with a volume of 3699080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907 ($11.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,038.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Michael O’Donnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,350 ($36,542.92). Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

