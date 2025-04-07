Blair William & Co. IL Has $168,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

