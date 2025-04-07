Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,433 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.53 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.74%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

