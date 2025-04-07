Brian Joseph Hoff Sells 83,775 Shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Stock

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Joseph Hoff sold 83,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $477,517.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,582.50. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Unusual Machines Price Performance
Unusual Machines stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unusual Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unusual Machines by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on UMAC
Unusual Machines Company Profile
Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unusual Machines
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.