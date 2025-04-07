Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cadence Bank by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

