California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

