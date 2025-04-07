California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of ACI Worldwide worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,753 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 30,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $75,868,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

In related news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

