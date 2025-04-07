California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,062,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

