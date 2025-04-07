California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Q2 worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 732.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 655,838 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Q2 by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,643,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,023,263.10. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

