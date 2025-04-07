California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,694 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,517,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,354,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

