California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after buying an additional 12,210,514 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,495,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,658,000 after purchasing an additional 938,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,989,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Atb Cap Markets cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

NOV opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

