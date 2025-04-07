California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FMC alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $49,888,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in FMC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $35.33 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.