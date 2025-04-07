California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $53,114,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Stephens increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

