California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.14 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 117.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,770 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 5.2 %

STWD stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.