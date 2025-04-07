California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,430 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PVH worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,035,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

PVH opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

