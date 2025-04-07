California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,172 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.77 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

View Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.