California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,883 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,883 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $80,741,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.6 %

OLLI opened at $113.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This trade represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $59,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,201.42. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

