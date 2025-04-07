California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,819 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

