Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 4th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, processing, distribution, or ancillary services related to cannabis and its derivatives. These stocks typically represent firms operating in a growing yet volatile sector, influenced by regulatory shifts, market demand, and evolving public perceptions about both medicinal and recreational cannabis use. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 315,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,252,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,929,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 839,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

