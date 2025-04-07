Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $150.90 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

