CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $236,310.80 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Eileen Schloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

View Our Latest Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.