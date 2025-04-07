CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $236,310.80 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eileen Schloss also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 21st, Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96.

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

