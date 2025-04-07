Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

