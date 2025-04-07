ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $12,080,000. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 171,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

