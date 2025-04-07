CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,258,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

