CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $236,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $101,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amentum by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,286,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Amentum Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

