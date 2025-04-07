CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,750.81. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,321 shares of company stock worth $3,828,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

