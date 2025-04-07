CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 82,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 933,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of LC opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $983.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $233,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,184 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,731.84. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

