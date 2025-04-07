CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $157.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

